DP halts petition against Judge amid planned talks with Judiciary

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says he will not proceed to present a petition for the removal of Justice Esther Maina before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

In a statement, the DP said he rescinded on his decision to allow for dialogue between President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome.

“Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua notes the current national discourse on judicial transparency and application of Article 10 of the Constitution of Kenya on the conduct of Judges and other Judicial Officers. He welcomes the statement by Chief Justice Martha Koome inviting dialogue on the critical issue of accountability of the Judiciary, which H.E President William Ruto has embraced.”

“In this regard, the Deputy President will not proceed with the matter of the petition, for now,” reads the statement

On Sunday, Gachagua declared his intention file a petition against Justice Maina over alleged misconduct and corruption.

The DP argued that Justice Maina declared his wealth proceeds of crime without giving him an opportunity to defend himself.

“On Thursday, this coming week at 2.15PM I will personally present a petition before Lady Chief Justice Martha Koome against Justice Maina for her removal from the Judiciary for misconduct and corruption,” he said.

President William Ruto on Tuesday indicated that he was ready for talks with the leadership of the judiciary and the legislature, to address allegations of corruption.

The executive arm of the government has been at logger heads with Judiciary over alleged corruption which the President says has affected the implementation of various government programs such as affordable housing.