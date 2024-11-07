DP Kindiki says state investigating abductions, killings and femicide

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki now says the mystery surrounding the abductions and killings especially during the Gen-Z anti-tax protests and the recent femicide cases are under investigations and will be addressed by the next Interior Cabinet Secretary.

The Deputy President also enumerated his successes as interior CS such as restoring peace in the North Rift and clearing passports backlog.

At the staircase of Harambee House annex, Professor Kithure Kindiki gave his maiden press briefing as the deputy President. In his exit speech Kindiki listed the successes he achieved in the interior docket among them silencing of guns in banditry prone counties of the North Rift.

He also boasted of cracking down on terrorism in North Eastern region and the coast especially in Boni forest and its Mpeketoni sorroundings in Lamu County. Kindiki also recalled the reforms his office undertook to crash the passports cartels at the immigration office to fasten the processing of the passports.

He however was at pains to explain the mysterious abductions and killings of especially gen-z anti-tax protestors and the spike in femicide.

He instead said the next interior Cabinet secretary will have to resolve the cases as the investigations ongoing.