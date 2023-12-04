Home NEWS Local News DP meets Kisii leaders, promises development in equal measure

DP meets Kisii leaders, promises development in equal measure

Muraya Kamunde
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua met a section of leaders from Kisii County at his official residence in Karen
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday held a meeting with a section of leaders from Kisii County at his official residence in Karen.

During the meeting, DP Gachagua assured the leaders that the Kenya Kwanza administration will work with leaders from all parts of the country in fulfilling its development programmes in equal measure.

“We continue consulting and exchanging ideas with leaders from across the country to ensure no one is left behind in our development Plan,” the Deputy President said.

“It is part of fulfilling our Plan that ensures every part of the country benefits from the Government’s development programmes in equal measure,” he added.

Those in attendance included; MPs Sylvanus Osoro-the Majority Whip at the National Assembly- Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi, who is also the UDA National Treasurer and MCAs among others.

Muraya Kamunde
