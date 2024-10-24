DP ouster: Judges to rule on recusal at 2.30PM

The three-judge bench presiding over Rigathi Gachagua’s case has adjourned to 2:30PM today to decide whether it should recuse itself from the matter.

This follows accusations of bias from Gachagua’s legal team, which has questioned the judges’ ability to deliver a fair judgment.

The three judge bench consists of Justice Eric Ogola, Justice Freda Mugambi and Justice Antony Mrima.

At the same time, the court consolidated all cases tied to Gachagua’s ouster into two cohorts.

Lawyers representing the Senate, National Assembly, and Kithure Kindiki have urged the court to lift conservatory orders barring Kindiki’s swearing-in arguing that the orders are set to expire today.

However, Gachagua’s lawyers are insisting that the orders should remain in place until the case is fully heard and determined.