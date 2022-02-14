DP party announces 50pc discount to women and youth leaders

Women and youth leaders intending to vie for different elective posts under the Democratic Party will now be required to pay 50 percent of the prescribed fees.

This was revealed by the Party’s Presidential flag bearer and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi during a Valentine’s Day breakfast Monday at the Sir Ali Muslim Club.

Speaker Muturi who hosted the contingent of Nairobi Women leaders drawn from different areas from the capital urged them to be his campaign ambassadors and rally their families, groups to vote for him come the August 2022 presidential polls.

“Women are powerful agents of change, and the far-reaching benefits of diversity and gender parity in leadership and decision-making will increasingly be recognized by Democratic Party,” said Speaker Muturi.

Speaker Muturi also challenged the different Women in attendance to take up different leadership roles in the forthcoming general elections reiterating the need for a woman’s voice at the negotiating table at the Country’s top seat.

“It’s time for the world to recognize the benefits of women in leadership, and commit to placing even more women in positions of power,” he said