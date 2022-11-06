DP returns to AIPCA church Kenol, donates Ksh5M

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Sunday morning returned to the Murang’a Church where on October 4, 2020, police violently attacked worshippers with teargas in a bid to stop President William Ruto, then Deputy President, and other politicians, from addressing the congregation.

Mr Gachagua, accompanied by a host of political leaders, joined worshippers for the morning service at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (A.I.P.C.A) Kenol, in Murang’a County.

The Deputy President apologised to the Christians for the despicable act by police who also desecrated the church’s altar which they took control of during the attack.

Mr Gachagua called for respect of the places of worship, assuring the nation that the Ruto Administration will uphold and respect freedom of worship at all times.

This unfortunate incident, where the police took over the alter, desecrating it, remains highly regrettable. H. E. President William Ruto then Deputy President, was not spared either. pic.twitter.com/wzwDsm73px — Rigathi Gachagua (@rigathi) November 6, 2022

When the infamous attack happened, then Deputy President Ruto, accompanied by Mr Gachagua and other leaders, was attending a fundraiser in aid of the construction of the church.

Politically instigated violent chaos had preceded his arrival at the church event leading to the death of one person and several injuries.

The DP condemned as shameful, a government to attack its people and desecrate the church.

He also delivered a message from President William Ruto and a donation of Ksh4 million towards the construction of the church.

He gave his personal donation of Ksh 1 million for the same. Completion is set for December.

The DP termed the AIPCA Kenol as the “President’s Church” describing it as a turning point for the Head of State’s journey to State House.

Bishop Geoffrey Kagwi said the church can finally speak freely with President Ruto in power.

Water, Sanitation and Irrigation CS Alice Wahome said the incident portrayed the evil part of those who were in power then.

Governor Irungu Kang’ata said Kenya had elected the best leadership to steer the country’s development agenda.

Mps present Edward Muriu(Gatanga),Mary Wa Maua (Ndaragwa), Kamande Mwafrika(Roysambu), Ndindi Nyoro(Kiharu)Betty Maina(Mp Murang’a),Dr Edwin Mugo(Mathioya),Peter Kihungi (Kangema),Joseph Munyoro (Kigumo),John Kiarie (Dagoretti South),Jayne Kihara(Naivasha)Zaheer Jhada(Nyaribari Chache),Beatrice Kemei(Kericho)

Also present Senator Joe Nyutu(Murang’a),John Kinyua (Laikipia) and Mercy Wanjau Secretary to the cabinet

Mr Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) called for forgiveness from those who teargassed the church.

“It is when we forgive we become lighter, it is also a command from God,” added Nyoro.

“It was unprecented, I had never before seen a church being teargased,” he added.

Ms Mary Wamaua (Maragua).thanked President Ruto for walking and standing with the church after it was attacked.

“Sometimes it is good to suffer for the good, “Wamaua.

Senator Joe Nyutu said the attack on the church cemented Ruto Presidency.

Other leaders also condemned the attacks on places of worship. At the same time Mr Gachagua commended Azimio leader for keeping the Government in check.

Mr Gachagua said Odinga has finally taken over his role as the official opposition leader.

“We want to urge former Prime Minister to keep on, we want a strong opposing to keep us on check, correct and critisise when we go wrong,” said Mr Gachagua.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...