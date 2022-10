Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will ensure President William Ruto’s transformational plan is realized. Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony in Uasin Gishu county, Rigathi thanked over 7 million Kenyans who voted for him and the president and promised to ensure the pledges made during campaigns are honoured. Gichuki Wachira reports.

