Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is expected to lead government delegation for the Consumers International Global Congress which kicks off today in Nairobi today.

The Global Congress which is held every four years brings together the consumer movement with leading influencers from across business, civil society and academia to in order to tackle pressing global issues and protect consumers worldwide.

According to the organisers, the Global Congress is also a pivotal event for those committed to improving the lives of consumers.

Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) which plays host to the five-day event expects will bring together marketplace actors to understand the lived experience of consumers in and outside of crises and build a resilient future for people and planet.