DP Rigathi to preside World Food Day celebrations amid severe drought

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will Monday preside over the 2022 World Food Day Annual Celebrations whose theme is “Leave No One Behind. Better production, Better nutrition, Better environment and a Better life”.

World Food Day is observed annually on 16 October to highlight the millions of people worldwide who cannot afford a healthy diet and the need for regular access to nutritious food.

With the day falling on a Sunday, the celebrations were moved to Monday in Rombo Ward; Oloitoktok Sub-County, Kajiado County.

The day is being marked amid an acute famine that has put 4.3 million Kenyans at risk after failed rains.

Kajiado which is hosting the fete is one of the 23 counties that has been ravaged by the ongoing drought that has degenerated to alarming levels.

Nine counties severely hit by drought have been classified as the red zone. They include Laikipia, Isiolo, Mandera, Garissa, Turkana, Wajir, Nyeri, Samburu and Marsabit.

Kitui, Tana River, Tharaka Nithi, Makueni, Meru, Embu, Narok, Taita Taveta, Kajiado, Kwale, Kilifi, Baringo, West Pokot, and Lamu are among the 14 counties classified as yellow zones.

Hunger crisis

The situation is similar in the Greater Horn of Africa which is experiencing one of the worst hunger crises.

More than 37 million people are facing acute hunger, with approximately seven million children under the age of five acutely malnourished in the region.

Thousands of animals have perished due to extreme drought.

The Horn of Africa includes Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, and Kenya.

Climate change, conflict, rising food prices and the COVID-19 pandemic have compounded one of the worst droughts in the region in recent decades, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

