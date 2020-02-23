DP Ruto accuses Raila and BBI team of dividing Kenyans

Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at the BBI brigade led by Raila Odinga saying it is out to intimidate and divide Kenyans.

In reference to Narok BBI rally on Saturday, the Deputy President said the politicians who spoke in Narok portrayed their desire to cause conflict among communities.

Speaking after attending a Church service in Embu County Ruto said it’s unfortunate that a section of leaders are using BBI rallies to sow seeds of discord adding that politics of ethnicity shall not be tolerated.

Mps accompanying him expressed concerns against those purporting to support BBI accusing them of using the initiative to profile communities.

Separately National Assembly Majority Leader and Garissa Township MP Aden Duale gave the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Garissa rally a wide berth saying the process has been hijacked by the political class.

Duale says the rallies are creating a lot of confusion, disunity and ethnic profiling.

“BBI as initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta was an all-inclusive process with the sole purpose of unifying our people, building a cohesive prosperous nation, eliminating the cancer of corruption, addressing historical injustices, introducing an all-inclusive accountable governance structure and creating a national ethos and that was to be the single most important legacy of President Kenyatta. As one of the leaders of Jubilee, I support the president’s initiative.” Duale posted on social media.

Duale said he will only attend BBI rallies if President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto are in attendance.