DP Ruto accuses Raila of organising goons to disrupt his rallies

Deputy President William Ruto has challenged ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga to disown violence as the Country prepares for the 2022 general elections.

Ruto said his team will not condone any sort of violence during campaigns saying it is not a way to measure popularity and will not earn anyone votes.

Speaking in Tala during his tour of Machakos County, Ruto said some leaders have a track record of violence accusing Raila of organizing goons to disrupt his rallies in Kondole, Kisumu and the recent one in Jacaranda grounds Nairobi County.

“Those with a track record of violence must give us an undertaking and the people of Kenya at large that they will not use violence in this campaigns and that when they lose the elections on 8th of August they must commit they will accept the verdict of the people of Kenya and they will not swear themselves in, they will not organize demonstrations and they will pack their bags and go home,” He said.

In a vicious attack on Raila, Ruto said the former Prime Minister must disassociate himself with violence and stop giving youths handouts to cause disturbance during his competitors’ campaigns.

Ruto at the same time took a swipe at Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka expressing his sympathy towards the Kamba kingpin for what he termed as betrayal by Raila.

He said it was unfortunate that Kalonzo has supported Raila in the last two general elections with an agreement that Raila would return the favour but when it’s Kalonzo’s time Raila changes tune.

Ruto said his Bottom-Up Economic agenda is a plan for economic growth that begins at the community level with the farmer and the small trader.

“Farmers and small businesses are the drivers of economic activities in almost every community across the country. Ensuring their growth, expansion and success is the way to create a bigger and better economy for all us,” He said.