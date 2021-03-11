DP Ruto accuses the police of engaging in partisan politics

Deputy President William Ruto has asked independent institutions in the Country to stop engaging in partisan politics.

Ruto said independent institutions like the Police Service and the Judiciary should not take instructions from political players.

He said the Government has invested heavily on such institutions to ensure they have resources to execute their mandates professionally and in accordance with the Constitution.

“We expect the Inspector General of Police to provide leadership that will ensure we have a professional and independent police service that does not bend to political interests and partisan considerations,” said Dr Ruto.

He said the police IG has the mandate to run a professional non-partisan police service.

“What are beginning to witness is a police service that is responding to political issues, as the Deputy President of Kenya, the Government has given the Inspector General every support in terms of resources and equipment, you will be held personally liable if the police become a youth wing for a political party,” He said.

Ruto said a politician who relies on violence doesn’t deserve to hold office in the Country.

He said the Inspector General must up his game saying it’s unfortunate that innocent Kenyans are victims of political violence while the police are watching.

The Deputy President also urged Kenyans to shun tribal groupings coming together to form political coalitions saying Kenya must rise above ethnicity.

He spoke at Kunyak Secondary School where he laid a foundation stone for the construction of the multi-purpose hall and presented School buses Murao Secondary School and Kokwet High School, Kipkelion West in Kericho County.

Earlier the Deputy President was in Nakuru County for the burial ceremony of Arthur Kinyanjui Kimani, son to Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri which took place at the Nakuru ASK Showground.