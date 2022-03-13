DP Ruto accuses the President of frustrating him

Deputy President William Ruto has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of frustrating him in the last four years so he could disown the promise of handing over government to him. Ruto claims that the installation of Raila Odinga as the Azimio la Umoja flag bearer was testament enough that the end game for the handshake and the BBI was to manage this year’s succession politics. Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance team received a boost after former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, Gatundu South Mp Moses Kuria and Kiambu Senator Kimani wa Matangi joined the coalition.

Related