DP Ruto allies downplay BBI Super Tuesday’s outcome

The country appears set for yet another constitutional referendum after more than half of the counties passed the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020, surpassing the threshold required to take it to parliament.

The results of what has largely been dubbed ‘Super Tuesday’, in reference to the United States presidential primary election day, have attracted wild celebrations from supporters of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, the principals of the BBI initiative.

This, however, appears to have rubbed Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters the wrong way. Led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, the DP allies made it clear that they attached little importance to the celebrations, suggesting that the adoption of the BBI Bill did not amount to any political victory.

“Why are BBI promoters excited and overjoyed? When you are running on your own, how are you celebrating that you won?” Murkomen posed in a tweet.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



His Kericho counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot, another one of Ruto’s staunch supporters took his cue and even went ahead and declared that the BBI was never an issue to the DP’s camp.

“The Huster Nation’s position on BBI remains the same. It is not a priority. It is least of our concern what the system decides to do with it.” He said

While portraying the BBI process as less important, the outspoken senator instead said they will not be distracted from focusing on the task ahead, which is to ensure Ruto matches on to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when elections are called.

“Celebrate all you want. Eyes on the prize for us. Emancipation of the hustlers by all means.” He charged on Twitter.