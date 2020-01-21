DP Ruto allies make about turn on BBI rallies

Jubilee legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto now say they will take part in Building bridges initiative rallies across the country.

Led by Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, the legislators Tuesday held a closed-door meeting and resolved to abandon their stand against BBI meetings by attending the Mombasa rally scheduled for this Saturday.

“We will be participating in all public BBI rallies across the country. This weekend, we will be in Mombasa together with the BBI team, participate fully and we shall mobilize our constituents to present their views in all the 290 constituencies” said Murkomen.

The over 20 MPs said they intend to ensure transparency and accurate dispensation of information in the public forums.

The legislators feel the two previous meetings held in Kisii and Kakamega were used to advance a certain political agenda.

“We will take charge of public rallies where necessary. We are concerned with reports of the existence of a clandestine BBI steering committee with an underground draft report and bill” added the Senator.

The MPs want the recently gazetted taskforce on BBI to spearhead the rallies and not politicians.

The MPs spoke even as Deputy President said all Kenyans should be allowed to participate and give their views to enrich the document.

Ruto asked politicians not to ignore views from Kenyans arguing that divergent views do not constitute opposition to the report.

“There is a temptation to think that a different or contrary view is opposition. I believe accommodating alternative views allows an all-inclusive process that enriches the document,” he said.

He added: “We should create space for all to prosecute their viewpoints. No viewpoint is inferior.”

Dr Ruto said he would resist any attempt to create political camps or “us versus them” in the process.