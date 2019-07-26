DP Ruto calls for dialogue over allocation of revenue

Deputy President William Ruto has called for dialogue between parties involved in the allocation of revenues to counties.

He said a long lasting solution to the standoff would be healthy for the development of the country.

The Deputy President said the national Government and counties need to hold talks to ensure development projects do not stall.

“I urge Governors, Senators and Members of the National Assembly to sit down and find a solution so that we can fulfill our duty of serving Kenyans,” he said.

He spoke on Friday in Korr in Marsabit County where he was presided over the opening of Tirrim Secondary School.

Dr Ruto was accompanied by Marsabit County Governor Mohamud Ali, MPs Musa Arbele (Laisamis), Chachu Ganya (North Horr), Lodepe Nakara (Turkana Central) and Abubakar Hargura (Marsabit County).

At the same time, Dr Ruto asked members of the pastoral communities to shun archaic cultural practices that interfere with the education of young girls.

“We should allow our girls to go to school, early child marriage is illegal and if caught you will face the law,” he explained.

The Deputy President lauded efforts by religious organisations in improving education and healthcare in Kenya.

He said the Government was committed to implementing projects that would transform Marsabit County, citing water, road and energy projects.

Dr said the Government had set aside Sh250 Million to connect 4,000 Marsabit County residents to power.

He further appealed to youths from the region to take advantage of the Laisamis Technical Training Institute to acquire skills that would make them marketable in the job market.

On his part, Mr Lodepe said although he was an opposition legislator, he admired efforts by President Kenyatta and his deputy of uniting Kenyans.

“The friendship between Deputy President and President Kenyatta is that of uniting Kenyans and developing the country,” he argued.

Leaders from Marsabit County pledged to support Deputy President in 2022, saying he had demonstrated he was a leader who understands the needs of the people.

“In Kenya, there are many people looking for leadership but only know of Korr from maps and media,” said Mr Ganya

Mr Arbele said Marsabit County residents would support Dr Ruto because “he has always stood with them and ensured their needs were addressed”.

Governor Ali thanked President Kenyatta for appointing Ukur Yatani as the acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary.