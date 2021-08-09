DP Ruto apologizes to Turkish investor after his arrest and deportation

Deputy President William Ruto says he has talked and apologised to Turkish investor Aydin Harun who was deported Monday morning.

In a post on his official Social media page, Dr Ruto said, “Just talked & apologised on behalf of GoK to Aydin Harun, now in Turkey, who was politically arrested, tortured & falsely profiled as a ‘terrorist’ but later asked to fly out not to shame those involved. Political pettiness is expensive/dangerous & will destroy our economy. SHAME.”

Aydin who was part of DP William Ruto’s entourage to Uganda was arrested on Saturday by immigration officials at the Wilson Airport for questioning after landing from Uganda.

Just talked & apologised on behalf of GoK to Aydin Harun, now in Turkey, who was politically arrested, tortured & falsely profiled as a 'terrorist' but later asked to fly out not to ashame those involved.Political pettiness is expensive/dangerous & will destroy our economy.SHAME. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 9, 2021

His legal team led by lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi said Aydin has a legal working permit that expires in 2023 and they will seek a judicial review as they pursue all legal avenues to bring back the businessman.

” We will challenge the process to deport him, because deportation is done according to certain procedure and laws. The Government cannot just deport somebody just because they’re a friend to the deputy president, that’s not an offence. So we will challenge that and bring him back to this country, whether it is this year or next year or the other year, it doesn’t matter.” He said