DP Ruto arrives in London on second leg of foreign trip

Deputy President William Ruto has arrived in London from Washington DC.

Ruto who is on the second leg of his international trip arrived on Sunday morning and is expected to have several high profile meetings in London for the next three days.

He was received by the Kenyan ambassador to London Manoah Isipisu.

In London, the DP will meet senior UK Government officials, visit the National Counter-Terrorism Center and speak at both the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House).

He will also engage the Kenyan Diaspora in the UK, and pay a courtesy call on the Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justin Welby.

Ruto’s Presidential Campaign Head of International Relations Ababu Namwamba has defended the DP’s foreign trip saying he was honouring invites by senior government officials and top policy institutes in Washington, DC and London.

He added that the trip seeks to strengthen ties with the country’s traditional friends and partners.