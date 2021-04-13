DP Ruto asks Kenyans to remain peaceful and united

Deputy President William Ruto has sent a message of goodwill to all Muslims as they commence the Holy Month of Ramadhan.
The DP in his message called for unity and togetherness during the global event.
Speaking in a video via Twitter, Ruto encouraged all participants to pray for Kenyans to remain peaceful and united in all aspects.
“Let’s continue keeping the peace and unity because we are all one. Pray for all leaders irrespective of their political persuasions. Pray for us so that we can fulfil God’s will in our country,” he said.
— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 13, 2021
Ramadan is a holy month of fasting, introspection, and prayer for Muslims, the followers of Islam.
It is celebrated as the month during which Muhammad received the initial revelations of the Quran, the holy book for Muslims.
Fasting is one of the five fundamental principles of Islam. This is the second time Muslims have marked the holy month since Coronavirus pandemic struck in March last year.
The Supreme Council of Muslims Kenya (SUPKEM) has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to mobilize government resources and support the Muslim communities across the country during Ramadhan.
The Council’s acting national chairman Al Hajj Hassan ole Naado said the state, the private sector both local and international development partners of goodwill should support them especially this time the world is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.