DP Ruto asks Kenyans to remain peaceful and united

Deputy President William Ruto has sent a message of goodwill to all Muslims as they commence the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

The DP in his message called for unity and togetherness during the global event.

Speaking in a video via Twitter, Ruto encouraged all participants to pray for Kenyans to remain peaceful and united in all aspects.

“Let’s continue keeping the peace and unity because we are all one. Pray for all leaders irrespective of their political persuasions. Pray for us so that we can fulfil God’s will in our country,” he said.