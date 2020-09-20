DP Ruto asks leaders to address challenges facing Kenyans

Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to work towards addressing the challenges facing Kenyans.

He said the conversation around the constitutional review should not overshadow the existing problems in the country.

Dr Ruto said since the majority of the country’s population falls under the hustling nation, it would only be fair to confront the misfortunes bedevilling them.

“Let us now agree that the priority of Government would be aligned to the needs of those without jobs, food, decent homes and struggling businesses.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said these are the groups of people who should be given priority, adding that “the subject of sharing power and government position would come later.”

He spoke during a prayer service at the Africa Inland Church Ziwani where Reverend Joshua Kimuyu was installed as the new presiding Bishop for A.I.C Nairobi Area and later addressed Gikomba residents in Gikomba, Nairobi County.