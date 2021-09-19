DP Ruto attends church service at AIPCA Gathaithi and donates 2 million towards the church project

Deputy President William Ruto has faulted politicians for prioritizing constitutional changes when the economy is performing poorly. Speaking in Githunguri Ruto said politicians should insteadfocus on pulling majority of Kenyans out of poverty.

Earlier in the day, Ruto kept off politics during a church service at African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa in Githunguri, Kiambu county days after the Anglican Church of Kenya and the Catholic Church barred the political class from using the pulpit for politics.