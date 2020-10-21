DP Ruto calls for a decent debate on BBI

Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to engage in decent conversation devoid of blackmail in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) so as not to polarize the country.

The DP said that leaders should also respect and accommodate divergent views and unite Kenyans in the BBI process that has just been unveiled for it to be a success.

Speaking during the funeral service of the late Peter Chomba, who was MCA Huruma Ward, Uasin Gishu County, held at the Huruma grounds on Wednesday, Dr Ruto called for decent debate that cannot divide Kenyans.

On Tuesday during the Mashujaa Day celebrations, the Deputy President called for an inclusive debate on the Building Bridges Initiative while cautioning the political class against using the document to serve personal interests.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“My friend, the former Prime Minister, has told us about the reggae, which is fine, but I guess we will have a robust national conversation that will bring everybody on board,” said Ruto.

During the burial, Ruto described the late Peter Kiiru Chomba as a humble yet vocal politician who was firmly dedicated to public service. He was a polished debater, persistent and a warrior for equal justice.

“We celebrate the rich legacy that he leaves behind,” he said.

Present were Governors Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) and Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet).

Others were MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapsaret), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Janet Sitienei (Turbo), William Chepkut (Ainabkoi), KImani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Daniel Rono (Keiyo South) and Caleb Kositany (Soy).