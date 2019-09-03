DP Ruto calls for expansion of existing Primary & Secondary Schools

Deputy President William Ruto is rooting for expansion of existing schools instead of establishing new ones as part of the efforts to ensuring 100 percent primary to secondary transition.

Ruto said due to lack of space for the establishment of more schools, there is need to expand and equip the existing ones in order to attain the government’s desire of universal education for all.

Speaking at the Moi Girls High School, Kibra in Nairobi after opening a new 580-bed dormitory for the institution, the Deputy President said the Government recognizes the vital role played by education in the country’s development and transformation of the lives of its citizens.

Ruto said the Government should consider equipping existing ones to cater for the increasing number of school going children.

He noted that education remains the equalizer of all in the society, saying the Government would continue to take education of its citizens seriously. Ruto said it is through education that young people can be recognized as the best agents for change because they place a greater hope in their power to shape the country’s future.

The DP said it was because of education that Kenyans who are working abroad have this year transmitted more than 300 billion shillings to the country, becoming the greatest exchange earner compared to tea, coffee and horticulture.

Leaders who had accompanied him hailed the government for placing greater emphasis on education.