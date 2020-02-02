DP Ruto calls for unity among political class

Deputy President Dr William Ruto has called for political tolerance among Kenyans.

Ruto said even as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) debate continues leaders should tolerate and listen to each other as everyone’s opinion matters.

The Deputy President was in Kisii County where he joined faithful for a Sunday service at Itierio, Suneka.

Ruto made calls for unity among Kenyan political leaders noting that everyone regardless of their standing in the society had the right to be heard.

Ruto’s remarks come a day after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria was roughed up and ejected in Saturdays BBI public forum in Kitui.

The Deputy President said Kenya belongs to all and called on politicians to more focus more on development.

Ruto said even as the Building Bridges debate takes a high gear, the process should not be used to create a wedge among Kenyans.

He said Kenyans should be given a chance to give their opinions so as to have a more inclusive debate.