DP Ruto calls for unity as he meets Taita Taveta leaders

Deputy President William Ruto has called on leaders to unite and combine their efforts in supporting the Country’s economic recovery amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Ruto spoke after he held talks with leaders from Taita Taveta County led by MPs Naomi Shaban (Taveta), Jones Mlolwa (Voi), Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta), former Governor John Mruttu and Joyce Lay (Former Taita Taveta Women Rep.)

“We must break all political barriers, team up and put together ideas and resources to help uplift the living standards of the millions of Kenyans who are struggling at the lower end of the wealth pyramid,” He said.

This was the second such meeting after the DP hosted a delegation from Uasin Gishu and Trans-Nzoia Counties, at Sugoi earlier in the week.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



It comes even as elected leaders affiliated to the DP defended him following claims that he has registered a political party which he will use to seek the Presidency in 2022.

The MPs led by Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang as well as Aldai MP Cornel Serem, the leaders said the Deputy President has a right to associate with any polical party he so wishes.