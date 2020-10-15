DP Ruto calls off Murang’a County visit slated for Friday

Written By: Hunja Macharia
13

Deputy President William Ruto has postponed his visit to Muranga County that was scheduled for Friday 16th October.

Ruto was slated to hold a fundraiser for women at Rurii stadium in Mathioya Constituency before proceeding to General Kago Stadium in Kangema Constituency to raise funds for Boda Boda saccos.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome confirmed the postponement saying a new date will be communicated in due course.

More to follow.

