DP Ruto calls on ACP countries to lead in fight against terrorism

Deputy President William Ruto has called on Africa, Caribbean and Pacific group to lead the way in the fight against terrorism that has become a threat to peace, stability and development in the world.

Ruto said the need for a global approach in adjusting the manifestation of the crime as well as the social-economic and political context in which it occurs.

Speaking when he opened the session of the 110th African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Council of Ministers meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre Deputy President William Ruto called for deeper cooperation to curb terrorism which is affecting nations globally.

He also noted the need to address the disruption caused by climate change saying global warming continues to adversely affect health, livelihood, food productivity and water availability.

On the economy, Ruto challenged African countries to leverage on their numbers and skills to trade more with other regions.

He said integration into the global system, elimination of market constraints, and cementing investment ties while negotiating with other regions in the world would play a crucial role in transforming the continent.

The Deputy President implored upon governments to institute policy reforms that will see the expansion of economic resources controlled by women and youth for more robust economic growth in the ACP member states.