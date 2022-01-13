Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated his promise to set aside 100 billion shillings to create employment for the youth if elected President.

He said once elected president his first priority will be to ensure youths are considered in national building.

Young people are not material for handouts and stipends. They are skilled, talented and enterprising and, therefore, need a sustainable plan and policy that will uplift them. pic.twitter.com/qTONU7N71F — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) January 13, 2022

Speaking in Gataka, in Kajiado County, the DP said the issues of the youth must be solved first before politicians start talking about sharing positions.

The deputy president hit out at his competitors saying they are hell-bent on changing the Constitution to allocate positions at the expense of millions of jobless and struggling Kenyans.

He said his administration will change laws to ensure the environment is conducive for small businesses and make money available to them and get them out of the bondage of shylocks.

Adding that, ´´That is why we have prioritised the investment of Ksh 100 billion in government projects that will generate more than 400,000 jobs for the youth annually. That is the Hustler Nation’s commitment.´´

The DP at the same time said he was best placed to carry on the Big Four Agenda, when President Uhuru Kenyatta retires.

He said the Big 4 would have created jobs, improved the health.