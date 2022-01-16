DP Ruto cautions youth against misuse by politicians

Deputy president William Ruto now says misuse of youth by the political class will no longer characterize heated elections in the event he assumes power on the 8th of August.

Ruto who spoke at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi where his rally was temporarily disputed by rowdy youths claimed creation of perceived political bedrooms was fueling intolerance among the public.

The Deputy president’s remarks on political intolerance was sparked by an attempt by some rowdy youths to disrupt his meeting in Jacaranda ground Nairobi by hurling stones at the crowd attending the UDA rally.

He took a swipe at politicians who misuse the youth in spreading hate speech, violence and intimidation.

“Please, respect the youth of Kenya. These are not people to be given handouts. They want jobs and business opportunities,” he said.

He said the false creation of political bedrooms in some parts of the country fuels political intolerance.

An agitated DP who recounted the stoning of his motorcade in Kondole said such hooliganism will not distract his race to state house.

The DP pledged to deliver on Jubilee’s big four agenda exuding confidence of emerging the victor in the August poll.

The MPs who accompanied the Deputy President asked his competitors to denounce violence and embrace peace ahead of the August General Election.

He was accompanied by Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, MPs Aden Duale (Garissa), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), George Theuri (Embakasi West), Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), Gathoni Wa Muchomba (Kiambu), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), Millicent Omanga (Nominated), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South) and Simon Mbugua (EALA).

Others were Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Wilson Sossion (Nominated), Gubernatorial aspirants Margaret Wanjiru (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and LSK President Nelson Havi, among others.