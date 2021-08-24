DP Ruto condemns attempt to disrupt Mahoo MCA’s funeral

Deputy President William Ruto has condemned security agencies who attempted to disrupt the funeral of Mohoo Ward MCA Ronald Sagurani in Taita Taveta County.

Ruto apologised on behalf of the Government saying the act was petty and unnecessary.

“The disruption of the funeral so that I don’t attend the ceremony is embarrassing. Those who planned it don’t know our history with the deceased, He was not just my supporter but my good friend,” He said.

Ruto said the disrespect and harassment will come to an end soon adding that he is a resident of Taita Taveta County and would therefore not miss the funeral.

“I ask my friends in politics to be respectful and shun confrontations. What happened this morning is shameful, There were no votes or a political contest in this funeral. The same Government that Sagurani voted for is now disrupting his funeral,” He said.

Mheshimiwa Ronald Habel Sagurani was a vocal politician who was firmly devoted to serve the people. He was a gifted debater, persistent and a fighter for equal justice. We honour the rich legacy he leaves behind. pic.twitter.com/qqUyQtakPn — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 24, 2021

And to his rivals, DR Ruto said, “I am a man on a mission, I have no space to retreat and I don’t have the luxury to surrender. I am on a mission to ensure the jobless, farmers who are struggling become part of our nation.”

He popularized the bottom up economic blueprint saying it will help build a nation where no Kenyan will be left behind.

Dr Ruto said those who want to change the constitution to share positions have no regard for the majority of Kenyans who are suffering.

“We must change this Country. Those that are unemployed must get jobs before we increase positions. There is no need for confrontations, we must learn to be tolerant,” Ruto said.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa said it was an embarrassment for the police officers to attempt to disrupt the funeral just because DP was attending.

“No one can tell you to resign, don’t be intimidated, If you are to resign, Kenyans who elected you are the only ones with the mandate to ask you to resign,” He said.