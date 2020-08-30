DP Ruto: Constitutional amendments should not be politicized

Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders pushing for constitutional change through the BBI to give priority to the needs of the people.

Ruto said calls for amendments to the constitution should not be informed by political and personal interests.

He further said that many Kenyans are suffering due to the effects of COVID-19, and the Government step in to support those who are adversely affected.

“Those of us who have been privileged as leaders should be selfless and focus on offering solutions to the problems bedeviling our country,” he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Deputy President spoke today during a church service at African Inland Church (AIC) Pipeline in Embakasi South, Nairobi County.

At the same time, Dr Ruto said the Government would only reopen learning institutions after extensive consultation with health experts.

“No decision would be made until we are sure as Government that our children are safe.” He said.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa who accompanied the Deputy President said public servants mentioned in the COVID-19 corruption scandal to step aside and pave way for investigation.

He said it was unfortunate that some individuals were taking advantage of the outbreak to loot public resources.

“Leaders must identify, give priority and address issues that affect the people. We must be their servants, selfless, and avoid serving only our interests.”