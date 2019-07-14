Deputy President William Ruto has called on security agencies to stop harassing Bodaboda operators.

Speaking in Kiamaiko Meat Market Nairobi, Ruto criticised those criminalising the bodaboda sector saying it should be respected as any other legal business.

It is here that he weighed in on the plight of bodaboda operators who lament constant harassment by security agencies.

The Deputy President said the rights of bodaboda operators should be respected and protected calling on stakeholders to ensure criminal elements among them are arrested and prosecuted.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Earlier Ruto had attended church service at Pentecostal Assemblies of God Church in Makadara and later at Evangelical Victory church in Kiamaiko where he called on Kenyans to unite and shun divisive politics.

The Deputy President assured Kenyans of commitment to implementation of the urban renewal programme to improve access to basic infrastructure, including transport, utilities, social services and housing to create a favourable climate for business, investment and growth.