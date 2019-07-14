Deputy President William Ruto has called on security agencies to stop harassing Bodaboda operators.
Speaking in Kiamaiko Meat Market Nairobi, Ruto criticised those criminalising the bodaboda sector saying it should be respected as any other legal business.
It is here that he weighed in on the plight of bodaboda operators who lament constant harassment by security agencies.
The Deputy President said the rights of bodaboda operators should be respected and protected calling on stakeholders to ensure criminal elements among them are arrested and prosecuted.
Earlier Ruto had attended church service at Pentecostal Assemblies of God Church in Makadara and later at Evangelical Victory church in Kiamaiko where he called on Kenyans to unite and shun divisive politics.
The Deputy President assured Kenyans of commitment to implementation of the urban renewal programme to improve access to basic infrastructure, including transport, utilities, social services and housing to create a favourable climate for business, investment and growth.
“The urban renewal programme is meant to improve access to basic infrastructure, including transport, utilities, social services, housing and ensure smart, liveable cities. It will also create a favourable climate for business, investment and growth.” said DP Ruto.
Meanwhile, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has thrown his weight behind governors’ threats to go to court over the standoff on county revenue allocations even as he called for dialogue.
Mudavadi accused the National Assembly for the impasse as he castigated the legislators calling them self-centred.
He was speaking after attending a church service at Nairobi’s Makadara Friends church Mudavadi said he supported Governors move to seek redress on the matter if worse becomes worst.