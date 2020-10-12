DP Ruto decries ‘selective’ application of new security rules

Deputy President William Ruto has asked police not to be selective in application of the law.

Reacting to the controversial stringent security measures on public gatherings issued through a public order act endorsed and ratified by the Cabinet, the DP said it was the responsibility of the police to serve all Kenyans equally irrespective of ethnic, political and social status in the society.

He expressed his displeasure at the conduct of the police officers whom he accused of bias.

The DP insinuated that the aggression by the police appeared to have been targeted at his public engagements.

“It is unfortunate that police cordoned off the venues of Kakamega church functions last weekend while allowing others to go on uninterrupted, “said Ruto.

He said the 2010 Constitution empowered police to be independent while discharging their duties, adding that it was wrong for the law enforcement officers to apply the law selectively.

The Deputy President made the remarks Monday, at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County, when he hosted church leaders from 50 different denominations drawn from Luo Nyanza.

“ Let’s not turn Kenya into an Animal Farm, where all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others. All Kenyans must be served equally irrespective of who is leaning to which direction politically. Law must be applied equally not selectively,” said Dr Ruto

At the same time, Dr Ruto urged Kenyans to discourage politics of tribalism, saying such ideas have no room ‘in this 21st century’.

He said it was time Kenyans embraced politics of peace, love and unity as part of the ongoing efforts to attaining a united country free from tribalism and negative ethnicity.

Raila meetings

The DPs’ meetings have been declared illegal for non-compliance with the security guidelines that require politicians to seek approval for all public meetings. The directives also affect media reporting and social media conduct.

This follows concern that over the last month, Kenya has experienced growing political tensions that have exacerbated partisan divides and threatened peace, security and harmony.

Ruto’s allies have cried foul over the latest incident where police cordoned off a church in Mumias, where they had been scheduled to preside over an event whereas ODM leader Raila Odinga has freely been holding meetings.

They have threatened to move to court to challenge the orders.

On was Saturday Raila hosted hundreds of elders from the Kikuyu community at his Bondo home in Siaya.

The building of a great nation starts at the individual level, how we relate and interact with those around us; then it's extrapolated countrywide. Mama Ida and I hosted a delegation of elders from the Mt Kenya region who offered us a hand of friendship that we gladly accepted. pic.twitter.com/7rQK9zZSff — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) October 10, 2020

Security agencies, however, maintained that only meetings that adhere to the requirement will be allowed.

Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, who chairs the National Security Advisory Committee(NSAC), directed that all public meetings be held in compliance with the Public Order Act, failing which culprits will be penalised.

“A convener or any person intending to hold a meeting shall notify the officer in a commanding station three days to but not 14 days before the procession,” Kinyua said.