DP Ruto decries use of public resources to fund political campaigns

Deputy President William Ruto has said wheeler-dealers have derailed the government’s development agenda to advance their political interests.

The Deputy President said the use of public resources to fund political campaigns had denied Kenyans essential services.

Dr Ruto said he was disappointed by the move to divert funds meant for agriculture to fund Jubilee Party campaigns.

He said: “It is not possible that this week alone, when people are dying of hunger, Kshs 1 billion has been withdrawn to buy politicians back to Jubilee.”

Speaking in Mombasa, Dr Ruto said some of the leaders in Government were out of touch with reality on the ground and blind to challenges facing the people.

He said: “They do not know that Kenyans lack food that is why they are taking funds meant for agriculture and using it for campaigns.”

The Deputy President also pointed out the abandoning of the Big Four Agenda, which was meant to create jobs for Kenyans, as another programme that the government ought to have prioritized.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Kindiki Kithure (Tharaka Nithi), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Mohammed Ali (Nyali), former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar and former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama.

Ichungwa said the government was losing huge sums of money meant for development to Jubilee Party political campaigns.

The Kikuyu MP warned those misusing public funds to buy politicians that their efforts will end up being an exercise in futility.

He said: “You will buy politicians but they can not buy the people who are eager for change.”

At the same time, Kenya Kwanza leaders and local politicians from the coast accused the government of neglecting the economic needs of Mombasa residents.

They said it was irresponsible for the Government to relocate the port of Mombasa to Naivasha rendering locals jobless.

Dr Kindiki assured Mombasa residents that the Kenya Kwanza administration will revive their economy by bringing back the port to Mombasa.

He said: “We will return the port from someone’s land in Naivasha back to Mombasa.”

Ali said restoring the port’s full operations in Mombasa will help restore the deteriorating economy of the coast.

Ms Jumwa said coastal leaders will work with like-minded leaders committed to addressing the needs of coast residents citing the relocation of the port.

Omar said it was time Kenyans ended the reign of three families that have dominated Kenyan politics.

He said: “God willing we will install someone who grew up shoeless, Dr Ruto, as the 5th President of Kenya.”

Ali said the coast region was firmly behind Dr Ruto because he has the best interest of the region at heart.

He said: “Out of 36 coast MPs 30 are in Hustler Nation.”

Mvurya said he was confident that the coastal region will be transformed under the leadership of Dr Ruto.

He said: “I urge coastal residents to vote for Dr Ruto because he is a leader with a proven development track record.”