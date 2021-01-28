DP Ruto defends Jubilee track record 

Deputy President William Ruto has asked Opposition Leader Raila Odinga to stop attacking the Jubilee Government and its development track-record.

He said under President Uhuru Kenyatta, major development projects had been implemented aimed at empowering ordinary Kenyans.

Dr Ruto said it was weird for Mr Odinga to point fingers at President Kenyatta’s performance in roadside public gatherings.

“If he (Odinga) plans to leave the Handshake, he should do so quietly without coming up with excuses,” he noted.

The Deputy President spoke Thursday at the Burma Market in Kamukunji where he led an empowerment programme for the traders where he was accompanied by more than 20 Members of Parliament.

He asked Mr Odinga to share with Kenyans his track-record before accusing Jubilee of failing.

The DP also pointed out that the governments’ main focus was on strategies on the recovery of the economy especially on small and medium-sized enterprises that are supporting the majority of Kenyans.

“Our policies and priorities should remain on putting every available resource to supporting the sector that suffered the effects of Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.