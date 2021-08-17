DP Ruto dismisses formation of political coalitions

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed the formation of political coalitions in the country ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Ruto who hosted religious leaders from Tharaka Nithi County at his Karen residence in Nairobi Tuesday said the era of political groupings and endorsements are over calling on leaders to decline the temptation of retreating to ethnic political alliances.

“We must refuse to retreat to ethnic political alliances that will hurt our unity and development agenda,” said Ruto.

“Rather, we should work towards establishing national parties that are founded on firm social and economic principles for meaningful political stability of our country,” he added.

The Deputy President added that ethnic political alliances will be detrimental to the country’s social fabric and development agenda.

He added that the United Democratic Alliance will focus on uniting the country and called on leaders to support the Party’s course.

His sentiments coming as Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria who is also Gatundu South MP, Martha Karua of Narc Kenya and Mwangi Kiunjuri of The Service Party met in Thika Kiambu County and announced a strategy to reach out to leaders in other political formations.

Another political alliance appears in the offing as National Assembly SpeakerJustin Muturi, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and former Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Mukhisa Kituyi met in Nairobi to discuss the possibility of working together ahead of the next general election.