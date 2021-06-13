DP Ruto dismisses Raila – Kalonzo unity

Deputy President Dr. William Ruto has hit back at ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka for plotting to unite with the sole purpose of defeating him instead of laying their agenda of transforming the country.

Speaking in Tala, Machakos County on Saturday, Ruto told them to look for an agenda to woo Kenyans, warning that he would beat them in the polls if they don’t have proper development policies.

During the burial of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile on Friday, Raila and Kalonzo hinted at reuniting ahead of the polls to win the 2022 general election.

Raila said he and Kalonzo have never broken ranks, adding that they would team-up to win the election.

Raila and Kalonzo worked together in the moribund Nasa that gave Jubilee a run for its money in the 2017 elections.

They were also in Cord in 2013. Ruto challenged the duo and those coalescing around them under NASA to collapse their parties and form one formidable vehicle to face him in the elections.

Ruto said that his ‘hustler movement’ has a clear agenda of transforming the country’s economy through the bottom-up economic model.