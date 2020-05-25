DP Ruto distances himself from relief food distributed in Kikuyu

The office of the Deputy President has distanced itself from the distribution of relief food said to be laced with poison in Kikuyu Constituency.

“The William Ruto Foundation would like to categorically and unequivocally distance itself from the distribution of relief food that has affected residents of Kikuyu Constituency,” said the Communication Secretary in the office David Mugonyi.

The office says it only delivers relief packages through formal and known networks such as churches, Mosques and with the participation of local leaders to ensure track and trace mechanism.

In a statement to newsrooms Monday, Mugonyi says those behind the distribution of the contaminated food are engaging in political thuggery for other reasons.

“It is clear those behind the distribution of the contaminated food are engaging in political thuggery for other reasons. It is revolting, despicable, callous and cruel to play with the health and lives of innocent human beings to score political points.”

Mugonyi says reports from locals indicate that the strange food donations in question were hurriedly thrown from moving vehicles to the unsuspecting public with fake branding.

“We sympathize with those who have been affected and pray for their speedy and full recovery. We shall follow up with the local leadership to assist them with medical care as is appropriate in consultation with Health officials.”

Earlier, Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah distanced himself from the said relief food.