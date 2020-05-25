DP Ruto distances himself from relief food distributed in Kikuyu

Written By: Edward Kabasa
28

DP Ruto distances himself from poisonous food donation

The office of the Deputy President has distanced itself from the distribution of relief food said to be laced with poison in Kikuyu Constituency. 

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

“The William Ruto Foundation would like to categorically and unequivocally distance itself from the distribution of relief food that has affected residents of Kikuyu Constituency,” said the Communication Secretary in the office David Mugonyi.

The office says it only delivers relief packages through formal and known networks such as churches, Mosques and with the participation of local leaders to ensure track and trace mechanism.

Also Read  Dr Patrick Amoth elected Vice President of WHO Executive Board

The Foundation only delivers relief packages through formal and known networks such as churches, Mosques and with the participation of local leaders to ensure track and trace mechanism.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

In a statement to newsrooms Monday, Mugonyi says those behind the distribution of the contaminated food are engaging in political thuggery for other reasons. 

“It is clear those behind the distribution of the contaminated food are engaging in political thuggery for other reasons. It is revolting, despicable, callous and cruel to play with the health and lives of innocent human beings to score political points.”

Also Read  False information complicating contact tracing

Mugonyi says reports from locals indicate that the strange food donations in question were hurriedly thrown from moving vehicles to the unsuspecting public with fake branding.

Also Read  KQ schedules flight to evacuate stranded Kenyans abroad

“We sympathize with those who have been affected and pray for their speedy and full recovery.  We shall follow up with the local leadership to assist them with medical care as is appropriate in consultation with Health officials.”

Earlier, Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah distanced himself from the said relief food.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR