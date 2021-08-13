DP Ruto reaffirms commitment to advance economic empowerment

by Christine Muchira
SourceSamuel Musita
Tags
RUTO ECONOMIC

Deputy President  Dr William Ruto  has reaffirmed his commitment to advance the conversation on the economic empowerment of Kenyans.

He accused those talking ill of his economic model of insulting ordinary people who drive the country’s economy through their small businesses.

He however said he was happy that for the first time Kenya’s politics was shifting to a new path that was keen on the economy and not talking about leaders, positions, power and the change of the Constitution.

The deputy president was speaking this morning when he met more than 1,000 grassroot leaders from Kiambu at his Karen Residence.

  

Latest posts

Covid: 1,437 test positive as 29 succumb

Christine Muchira

Government replaces relief food with cash transfers

Christine Muchira

WHO announces three new drugs for latest COVID-19 ‘Solidarity’ trials

Christine Muchira

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More