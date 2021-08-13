DP Ruto reaffirms commitment to advance economic empowerment

Deputy President Dr William Ruto has reaffirmed his commitment to advance the conversation on the economic empowerment of Kenyans.

He accused those talking ill of his economic model of insulting ordinary people who drive the country’s economy through their small businesses.

He however said he was happy that for the first time Kenya’s politics was shifting to a new path that was keen on the economy and not talking about leaders, positions, power and the change of the Constitution.

The deputy president was speaking this morning when he met more than 1,000 grassroot leaders from Kiambu at his Karen Residence.