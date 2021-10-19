DP Ruto: Elect leaders keen on representing interests of common man 

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to elect leaders keen on representing the interests of the common man.

Ruto who spoke in Lamu as he wrapped up his coastal tour urged residents to support his 2022 bottom up economic model saying it holds the key to the economic empowerment of a majority of Kenyans.

The ongoing empowerment of small businesses across the country is part of our broad, inclusive and deliberate Bottom-Up Economic Development Plan that is people-centred and aimed at freeing millions of Kenyans from the trap of poverty. pic.twitter.com/wj3uSFh34L — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 19, 2021