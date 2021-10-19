DP Ruto: Elect leaders keen on representing interests of common man 

by Christine Muchira
Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to elect leaders keen on representing the interests of the common man.   

Ruto who spoke in Lamu as he wrapped up his coastal tour urged residents to support his 2022 bottom up economic model saying it holds the key to the economic empowerment of a majority  of Kenyans.

The DP traversed the island holding meetings in  Mpeketoni, Kizingitini and Mkungini pledging to empower the youth  economically.

“We cannot drive the growth of our economy by giving handouts and stipends to the youth but through a deliberate and exhaustive development plan that will create jobs and generate income to millions of ordinary Kenyans,” said DP Ruto.

Ruto said the Bottom-Up Economic Development Model will ensure that small and medium-sized enterprises access low-interest loans to guard them against exploitative lenders. 

  

