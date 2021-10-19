DP Ruto: Elect leaders keen on representing interests of common man 

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to elect leaders keen on representing the interests of the common man.
Ruto who spoke in Lamu as he wrapped up his coastal tour urged residents to support his 2022 bottom up economic model saying it holds the key to the economic empowerment of a majority of Kenyans.
The ongoing empowerment of small businesses across the country is part of our broad, inclusive and deliberate Bottom-Up Economic Development Plan that is people-centred and aimed at freeing millions of Kenyans from the trap of poverty. pic.twitter.com/wj3uSFh34L
— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 19, 2021
The DP traversed the island holding meetings in Mpeketoni, Kizingitini and Mkungini pledging to empower the youth economically.
“We cannot drive the growth of our economy by giving handouts and stipends to the youth but through a deliberate and exhaustive development plan that will create jobs and generate income to millions of ordinary Kenyans,” said DP Ruto.
Ruto said the Bottom-Up Economic Development Model will ensure that small and medium-sized enterprises access low-interest loans to guard them against exploitative lenders.
The Bottom-Up Economic Development Model that we are promoting will ensure that small and medium-sized enterprises access low-interest loans to guard them against exploitative lenders. This will in the long-run support their growth and boost profitability. pic.twitter.com/Oda8o5eKSq
— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 19, 2021