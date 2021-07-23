DP Ruto: Enact laws that promote equality among all Kenyans

Deputy President William Ruto has asked MPs to enact laws that are just, fair and promote equality among all Kenyans.

In a reference to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, the Deputy President said the document if passed was not only discriminatory but also undermined the rights of any person.

“We encourage our legislators to enact laws that are just, fair and promote equality among all Kenyans. It is their responsibility to ensure they pass laws that serve all equally without discriminating or undermining the rights of any person,” said DP Ruto.

Speaking at the Buruburu Full Gospel Church during the consecration of Bishop Isaac Kariuki as the regional overseer the Deputy President said the BBI process was all along a misconception and meant to benefit a few individuals.

While calling on the National Assembly to enact laws through consciousness but not intimidation, the church leaders cautioned police authorities against selective application of law.

Ruto who later addressed members of the public in Buruburu town, the Deputy President said he was not scared by plans by some leaders to gang up against him ahead of 2022.