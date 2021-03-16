DP Ruto endorses Abdul Haji for Garissa Senate seat

Written By: Beth Nyaga

DP Ruto endorses Abdul Yusuf Haji for Garissa Senate seat
Deputy President William Ruto with Members of Garissa County Assembly from Jubilee, ODM, UDA and KANU at the Karen Office, Nairobi County.

Deputy President William Ruto has declared support for, Abdul Yusuf Haji, the son of the late Garissa County Senator Yusuf Haji.

Ruto through his Twitter handle announced his support after he had a meeting with members of the Garissa County Assembly from Jubilee, ODM, UDA and KANU at his Karen Office, Nairobi County.

During the meeting, Ruto said they discussed empowerment programmes for the Hustler Nation.

“Leaders should combine efforts and commit to confronting the challenges facing millions of households in the country. Rather than engaging in divisive politics, they should be visionary and embrace inclusive and broad-based interventions in the economy that will uplift the poor,” he added.

The Garissa senatorial seat fell vacant following the death of Yusuf Haji who died on February 15 after a long illness.

Senator Haji, a former long-serving Provincial administrator and Cabinet Minister, passed away at the Aga Khan University hospital. He was aged 80.

Several leaders among them Garissa Governor Ali Korane and former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale early in the month attended a ceremony and endorsed Haji to take over his late father’s seat.

On his part, Haji promised to carry the leadership mantle left behind by his father after he was also endorsed by two major clans of Abduwak and Aulihan, a day after his father’s clan of Abdalla endorsed him.

