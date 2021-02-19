DP Ruto, Gideon Moi preach unity as Hosea Kiplagat is laid to rest

Former President Daniel Arap Moi’s aide Hosea Kiplagat was laid to rest Friday evening at his home in Cheplambus, Tenges in Baringo County.

Deputy President William Ruto led a host of elected Kalenjin leaders as well as leaders from across the Country to pay their last respects to the former powerful politician who also served as Co-operative bank Chairman at one time.

In a burial ceremony that brought together Ruto and his political adversary KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, the expected political confrontation between the two failed to materialize, after the two leaders gave the 2022 succession politics a wide berth.

Ruto addressed the mourners before Gideon then left for Kajiado County for another function.

He had kind words for the departed, saying Kiplagat connected him to the late former President Moi, paving way for the beginning of a good relationship between them.

Ruto highlighted the various development projects the Government is implementing in Baringo saying many more will be launched moving forward.

He said Kiplagat’s life journey was a testimony that one can start from no where but end up in big places through hard work.

Ruto urged locals to shun leaders who belittle others due to their status in the society saying, “We can have a nation where all of us can be something.”

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi on the other hand urged the people of Baringo to emulate Kiplagat saying he was a leader who made friends everywhere.

He told them not to worry about his relationship with DP Ruto saying they may end up working together in future to the applause of those present.

Moi however called on the residents to embrace visionary leaders adding that he will soon communicate the direction they should take as the people of Baringo.

He thanked them for their continued support saying as their child they shouldn’t neglect him for others.

Other leaders present among them Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, among others condoled the Kiplagat’s family describing him as a man who stood for the greater of the country and not for individual gains

Gachagua said Kiplagat came to his rescue when some powerful individuals tried to draw a wedge between him and the late President Moi.