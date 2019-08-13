DP Ruto says government will increase research funding

Deputy President William Ruto has said the Government would intensify its support to research through increased funding.

He noted that the move would boost the quality of information, ultimately inform proper planning.

Speaking on Tuesday in Kasarani, Nairobi County, during the Third RCMRD International Conference, Dr Ruto said a lack of right information and a supply of stale information continued to haunt the turnaround of Africa.

“Proper planning is a function of quality and accurate information; information that is well researched backed by knowledge and evidence,” Dr Ruto told the participants.

He challenged scientists to “step in with the right prescriptions” that would propel this continent forward.

“We should not lose time. Neither should we make wrong decisions,” Dr Ruto insisted, adding that scientists need to partner with the government and public institutions in producing accurate data that can guide the development of Africa.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney argued that science and innovation should be at the centre of tackling challenges facing Africa.

The CS noted that technology was a crucial player in the attainment of the sustainable development goals.

“Crucially, it is these research-backed data that would drive the Big Four Agenda in Kenya,” she said.