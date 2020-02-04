DP Ruto hails late Moi as a patriot

Deputy President William Ruto has hailed the late retired President Daniel Arap Moi who passed on Tuesday morning at a Nairobi Hospital as a patriot who placed Kenya first.

Ruto said despite severe constraints imposed by the local, regional and international circumstances, Moi’s determination ensured that Kenya never stumbled or slipped into the precipice that engulfed so many other nations.

Tuesday morning, Kenyans received the news about the death of Former President Daniel Arap Moi.

The Deputy President while addressing the nation on the death hailed Moi as a leader who strengthened the post-independence state, consolidating Kenya’s sense of nationhood, and expanding public services to reach all parts of Kenya, including the historically marginalised.

Ruto said against the expectations of many, Moi led the reforms that enabled Kenya to enjoy vigorous de facto and de jure multiparty democracy as well as civil and political freedom.

Ruto said that Moi the statesman was instrumental in the growth of access to education in the country that opened up opportunities for the girl child.