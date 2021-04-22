DP Ruto holds talks with former CBK Governor Njuguna Ndung’u

Deputy President William Ruto has on Thursday held talks with former Central Bank of Kenya Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u at his Karen office.

The two leaders spoke on Kenya’s economy with the DP Ruto saying that the former CBK Governor pledged to help develop the new economic model through the African Economic Research Consortium.

“Held talks with former CBK Governor Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u, who pledged to help develop the new economic model through the African Economic Research Consortium,” said DP Ruto on his official twitter handle.

While rooting for the country to change its economic model, Ruto noted that the state of the global economy demands new thinking, bold ideas and fresh paradigms.

“We must include more Kenyans in the growth of our country. This is why we are proposing a bottom-up approach to develop the economy,” he said.

The DP has on several occasions championed for the country to change its economic model. According to the DP close to 17 million Kenyans are jobless and must be facilitated to contribute to the growth of the economy.

“This approach will ensure more resources are invested in the grassroots, greater economic participation and an expansion of the tax base. It is gratifying to see economic experts endorsing this approach and expressing willingness to partner with us to actualize this revolution,” he added.

The DP pledged to allocate Ksh 100 million every year to small-business owners after he becomes President in 2022.