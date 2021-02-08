DP Ruto hosting MPs affiliated to Tanga Tanga at Karen residence

Written By: Hunja Macharia

Deputy President William Ruto is meeting more than 100 MPs affiliated to the Tanga Tanga movement at his official residence in Karen.

The Senators and their counterparts from the National Assembly started arriving at Karen this morning in what is said to be a strategy meeting on way forward on a variety of issues among them the BBI.

They include Nyali MP Mohamed Ali, Garissa Town MP Aden Duale, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungw’a, ELgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga among others.
More to follow.

