DP Ruto hosts Mandera MCAs over security situation in the County

Deputy President William Ruto says the security situation in Mandera County remains a matter of concern for the Government even as he called for a lasting solution to the same.

Ruto said, “The perpetual disruption of normal life, businesses and school programmes is regrettable. Security agencies are working with the local community to restore law and order in the region.”

He spoke in Karen after holding a consultative meeting with 38 Members of the Mandera County Assembly led by Deputy Speaker Farah Abdi Abdinoor, Majority Leader Abdi Adan Ali and Minority Leader Jimale Abdi Hassan.

His remarks come amid growing tension in the area after Mandera Governor Ali Roba claimed that Al shabaab has taken control of the County.

Roba said the militia group was planning something serious adding that some schools had failed to reopen as security of pupils and teachers is not guaranteed.

Roba’s claims were however dismissed by the Ministry of Interior which insisted that security officers were on the ground and in control of the regions security situation.