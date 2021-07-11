DP Ruto: I am unashamed and unapologetic of giving to the Church

Deputy President William Ruto says he is un-ashamed and unapologetic about his faith in God, vowing to continue giving donations to churches.

“Many things have been said about us, we have gone through many accusations, some people have a problem with how we worship, others have accused us of carrying money in sacks to Church but we will not stop,” He said.

Ruto spoke when he attended a Church Service at New Breed City Chapel, Kiambu Road in Kiambu County accompanied by Langata MP Nixon Korir, Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, Embakasi West MP George Theuri, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru among others.

1 Peter 5:10

And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while will himself restore you & make you strong firm & steadfast. Worshipped at The New Breed City Chapel, Kiambu Road hosted by Bishop Erick Mwangi. pic.twitter.com/R5irII5fCV — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) July 11, 2021

“We are looking for the day when we will not be taking thousands, when we will not be taking millions, we are looking for a day when we will take billions to church,” He said.

The Deputy President urged critics to be kind saying, “I ask our friends to understand us, we were not people were it not for God, we didn’t have godfathers. Allow us to worship God the way we feel we should.”

While quoting bible verses, Ruto said when he talks about the Bottom up economy model, he talks the language of the bible.

Ruto said he is optimistic that God will help Kenyans choose good leaders, saying he will give the Country a Government that respects the Church.

“I thank the Church for continuously praying for us leaders, and the Country at large. We have done many things as a Government, we have rolled out many Projects all these achievements, railway, road network, electricity, it has taken the hand of God,” He said.