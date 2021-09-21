DP Ruto in Makueni to popularize his 2022 Presidential bid

by Hunja Macharia
SourceHunja Macharia/Nancy Okware
Deputy President William Ruto says his Bottom-Up Economic Model will spur a revolution that will transform lives of millions of Kenyans.

Ruto spoke during a tour of Makueni County where he reiterated his belief that the economic plan will usher in a new era that will focus on creating a friendly investment environment for small scale businesses.

“The low-interest rate regime that the Bottom-Up Economic Model propagates presents a new investment environment that delivers SMEs and entrepreneurs from the bondage of shylocks, helping them access affordable loans to fulfill their start-up, cash flow and investment needs,” He said.

He said the model will focus on helping small scale businesses generate income and in the process create employment opportunities for the youth.

“We must come together and work towards containing political divisions in our Country. When united, we acquire more stamina to conduct issues-based, people-centered politics that advances our country’s transformation agenda,” He said.

Ruto challenged his opponents to compete with him on the platform of issues and development agenda for the Country saying he will not succumb to intimidation and threats.

He was accompanied by a host of MPs among them Victor Munyaka, Nimrod Mbai, Katoo Ole Metito, Josphat Kabeabea and Mary Seneta.

 

  

